yes that is what I always called you. You were & will always be the love of my life. You always made me feel I deserve to be loved unconditionally. You will always be my world, my life. As I held your hand, told you I loved you and I would be ok when you took your last breath. 18 months later I miss you and I am not ok. my children, grandchildren and friends have all been there for me. I wish I could say the same for your children. I have learned a hard lesson about people that act like they are your friends until you need them. I love you Pa and miss you more than anyone knows

