Dear Papa,

You were much more than a Grandfather to me; you were my hero. You were the most honest, hardworking and loyal family man I will ever know. You taught me to chase my dreams and follow my heart. You taught me to always fight for what I believed in and pushed me to never give up. You always believed in me. You always showed up to support me. You loved that I had a passion for horses just like you. A cowboy in your youth and still one at heart until the day you left this earth. I’m so blessed to have had you in my life. I’ll never forget everything you taught me. Love, Your Cowgirl

Share this:

Tweet

