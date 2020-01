Dear Paul,

To finally find each other after all these years. When I went to the barracks 26 years ago to find you gone, my heart sank and I knew that you have a piece of me with you wherever you went and that I had lost my chance.

We both went on to live our lives, making mistakes, muddling through one wrong pairing after another. Until I found you again. And here we are. Found in every sense of the word. I love you more than cookies my dear.

Eternally,

Anne Marie