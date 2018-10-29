Dear postpartum depression,

You aren’t going to steal my future because I’m not going to keep you a secret anymore! I’m not going to hide my sadness and feelings of extreme hopelessness in the dark, because I’m going to shed light on the evil dark monster that you are! You are not isolating me or making me feel I’m alone in this anymore! You aren’t going to make me feel empty for I am full of life. For my God is with me and I will not fail! I will fight everyday and you WON’T have control over my life! You WON’T steal my happiness for I am stronger than you and your power can’t grip me!

