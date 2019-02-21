After many years of being best friends, you convinced me dating would be an amazing idea. For a little over a year, I loved my best life. But then something changed in you, and everything became about you. My thoughts, feelings, needs…none of it mattered. You broke up with me and it shattered me. We tried, well I tried to make it work again but you were different. No longer the sweet, chivalrous guy, that asked me to spend the rest of my life with, the guy I fell totally in love with. You tore me down instead of building me up. At the end of the road I learned my own self worth.

