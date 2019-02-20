After many years of friendship and visiting me everyday sometimes twice a day at work you convinced me we’d be amazing together. For over a year you were right and I lived my best life. But then something changed you, you stopped caring about my opinion, my feelings. It was all about you and what you wanted. I then realized that maybe our relationship from the very beginning was all about you, I never really stood a chance. Thanks to you I learned you can’t always blindly believe what people say no matter how great it sounds. At the end of the road, I found myself and true self worth.

