Dear Regret,

Today it is official! I am breaking up with you! I know our relationship has been long. Many, many years to be exact, and I am here to say, I’m over you. I’m not sure why the sudden change, but I like it. Your constant drag on me has simply become to much a burden to bare. So, today, I’m walking out the door and into a new room, a new life. I’m sure I’ll think of you from time to time, but, today you’re gone! For the first time in a long time, I’ll listen to the rain as I watch it hit the sidewalk in front of me and maybe, just maybe dance a little too.

Not yours now,

Bobbi