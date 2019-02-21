It’s amazing the small impact you made on my life in a short week. I thought stuff like this only happened in movies. The feelings developed unintentionally, as we’re both married. But alas, here we are.

You woke a fire in me that I had long thought was gone. You helped me bring out a sexy confident me. I can never thank you enough for that. Not Sure if we’ll ever actually get the chance to slow dance in your kitchen, but I hope we do. I would love to feel your arms around me, and your lips on mine – even just once.

Hope to be seeing you eventually,

K