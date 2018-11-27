Dear Sasquatch,

On October 26th 2018 you broke my heart for the last time. As if ending our relationship a year ago wasnt enough, trying to be friends when my heart and soul know we are more then that, ending our friendship by telling me I was no longer required was the deepest cut of all. My love for you never waivered. My feelings never quit. My devotion to you never ended. I still had hope that you would see we belonged together.

I’m not required. My heart and soul never broke so much in my whole life.

There’s nothing left but a hollow shell.

Eternally yours,

Sunshine