I never imagined that I would get to know you so well. The first time I got pregnant, was 4 years ago. I was young then and didn’t realize how big of a blessing that really was.

All I want is one more baby. Just one more. We have been trying for 17 months now. I am hoping for a breakthrough by the time I can visit this mailbox again.

How could we not have any trouble the first time? Nothing has really changed. I guess we were meant to be a family of 3.