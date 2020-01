You once loved me. You called me mommy. We did everything together. I took care of you. Then one day I turned my back and you disappeared. You believed someone’s lies about me. I miss you so much.

They say you will come home and I have to believe it. I still have faith. I have to trust God will bring us together again. I still love you. Please love me again. Please stop hating me.

Love Always,

Mommy