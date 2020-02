As I write this letter, tears come down to my cheeks, tears of happiness… If you’d known to what extent I am happy just waking up every morning and see you next to me and dozing sweetly… Lying in your arms and holding the little fingers of our dearest daughter makes time to come to a halt. I do not stop wondering, isn’t it the most precious gift one can get in life? I love you from the bottom of my heart and will love you forever my only one…

Share this:

Tweet