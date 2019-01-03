Dear soulmate S!

You are the love of my life, my soulmate, my everything. I feel unconditionally connected to you with all my heart. I want to spend the rest of my life in joy with you, explore the world and share everything with you. There is one quote which describes my feelings for you perfectly: „Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same!“ ~ Emily Brontë Thank you for the the 7 most incredible years of my life and to us for the rest of our lives together. I promise to love you with everything i have and to be by your side forever. You‘re everything i ever dreamed of

