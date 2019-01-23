Dear soulmate,

I am 44 and you have haunted my very soul for as long as I can remember. I look for a sign in the faces that pass me by or in the people I meet. I have waited a long time for you to come into my life and know that when you to it will be enchanting. I am putting this out to the universe in hopes you will find me. I threw a message in a bottle years ago and wondered if you ever found it. I long for the endless conversations and love we will share. Send me a sign you are looking for me as well

Forever yours L ( Minx)