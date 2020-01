You are my Best Friend and my Soulmate. I pray we can get through this difficult time and can finally be together. I long to be in your arms again and never leave them. You are the only man I will ever Love. You make me whole, and my life is incomplete without you in it. Ours is a love story like no other, unique and wonderful. You are my world, and I could Never Give Up on us. You are in my Heart.

Love, Tara May