Dear teenage lover,

You were my first love at 14. We may have only spent a year together before you broke my heart. I know you have to learn to love yourself before you can love another. We sustained our friendship until you graduated high school first. Oh, how I wished you would’ve talked to me instead of them. Our lives could have been so different now. You don’t know, and probably don’t care. I still look at your social media profiles to see how you are doing. I saw your breakups, and even when you had a new baby girl. I just wanted to say, thank you for giving me a part of you.

