Dear Universe,

I’m putting out to the universe, forgiveness. Forgiveness to myself and forgiveness to my ex. I’m allowing my heart to open to receive love, joy, and excitement for what is to come. Inner growth is my lesson and challenge. Self Love. I was unable to grow in our relationship and although sad that that chapter is over, I’m learning that it needed to be over so that I may enter into the new journey that is my destiny. I’m happy to have found a new sense of hope and worthiness.

Sincerely,

Butterfly