Dear Universe,

“No need to get upset” is what he leaves me with today. How Dear World am I supposed to accept a love that won’t go away? Deep in my heart that resonates throughout my entire soul. The only man I’ll ever love has reassured me and again I’m feeling whole. To not give up, but why on Earth would he say such a thing to me? Not be upset to lose my true love would be a miracle beyond destiny. My heart is weak my mind is raw for feelings that won’t go away. And the one who caused my deepest love and gives me the encouragement to stay.

