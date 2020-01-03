Dear Universe,

I’ve played what I would say over and over again in my head. How I forgive you for abandoning me at 4. How maybe the money you received for giving up your parental right were for good reason. How you continued to live your life and not even think of me. No birthday cards no Christmas presents. You’ve passed now and I find it difficult to understand why you continue to pop into my head. I said that I was okay without you, I said that I forgive you. Everything happens for a reason. If it weren’t for you leaving I wouldn’t be where I am now. I can only wish you peace.

