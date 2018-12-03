Dear Universe,

I just finished reading Every Breath while visiting family in Shallotte and staying in Ocean Isle Beach for Thanksgiving. I visited Kindred Spirit a few years ago and wrote in the notebook.

Oh, to find a love like Hope’s and Tru’s! I left my abusive, alcoholic husband back in 1991, with my three young daughters in toe. They were 3,4, and 5 at the time. I raised them by myself all these years and I keep waiting for God to put someone in my life…my best friend to share life with. Thank you for bringing hope back into my life! Love, A Hopeless Romantic! 💗🌊💗