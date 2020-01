I know that your life is difficult and that you hope to be happy, successful, your best self, the one you want to be and I could never help you with my choices and mistakes. I know that distance is keeping us apart and many people and even your believes about me and of course all the things you have done. But still I am feeling sad and all these many days which I have been counting between our meetings. And the saddest thing is that perhaps I will never see you again. Goodbye

