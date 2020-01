I have been thinking a lot lately if I should have another child. I have a son and a step son. But that’s not the problem. The problem is…I don’t know if ill ever be mentally ready. I don’t handle stress well so that scares me. I want another baby though. I’m thinking about going back to therapy and seeing if that helps. I just want to bring another life into this world and love the baby unconditionally. Will that be possible? I hope so….. ~K

