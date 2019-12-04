Dear wonderful strangers,

I believe in love. I believe in true, once in a lifetime you’re my soulmate kind of love. I believe that we all have that one special someone we are meant to spend the rest of our lives with. The one we get to be lucky enough to walk down this path called life with. Some of us have met that special someone already; maybe you haven’t. I hope you all do. I hope that you’re not afraid to take chances and to take that leap of faith because I want you to get to experience that special, soulful, consuming and all kinds of wonderful kind of love. A Nicholas Sparks Love Story

