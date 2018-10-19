Dear World…

I have a letter that I wrote several years ago now. It is too long to post here (Much longer than 600 words). But the person it was intended for would immediately know it was meant for him. Love is I think one of the greatest mysteries of humankind – and one that no one will ever fully understand… I wrote that letter as a way of letting go – and I wrote two copies. One I burned to remind myself that I could never take the words back – and one for my future husband to know that I’ve let go of the past. But in truth – I don’t think we ever truly let go of love…

