I am sorry for everything. We were meant to be but we met each other at the wrong time and age. I wish I could turn back time, I wish I could have you by my side.

It´s still weird that everytime something really good or really bad happens to me, all I can think is “I have to tell him” but then I remember that we don´t talk anymore.

I will forever miss and love you and I wish you nothing but the best, even when you broke my heart in a thousand pieces.

Forever grateful,

x.