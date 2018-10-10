The only real love of my life. What do I have left without you, we had it all once,but we were do young and in love. We were living, not knowing the future, just soaking up all of us and them. Years later, they have left and you have left long ago.. and now I have nothing. What is a woman to do, move on, soak the life up alone? I hope again to be able to live the life that I always dreamth of,but its just so hard without you. My soul hurts from the pain of the past, they say it will get better but when? I am a deer stuck in headlights and I don’t know which way to go.

