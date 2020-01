My heart holds a fullness of love, compassion and a deep well of peace. I hold this beautiful gift within me, and walk forward in life sharing this gift openly, and with great honor.

Know that you are loved beyond the greatest of measures, that you are your True North.

Everything you need to know is within you.

I hold space and a light for you to come home to yourself.

Let this gift fill the darkness with illumination.

My deepest honor to you all

Sophie Love