Dearest C,

It’s time to tell you goodbye. What time we had together was a time that I will forever be grateful for. You showed me that not only does love at first sight exists, but that it can burn like a flame in my soul forever. I will always love you, your smile, the way you are so bad yet so good. Goodbye is so bittersweet but at last, I know you have to do the right thing. We cannot be together now, but perhaps in another place and time, you can be mine once again. I wish you and your wife a years of happiness, thank you for a summer love that will last a lifetime in my heart. Love, P

