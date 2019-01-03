Dearest Daddy..

I was only 21 years old when I found you on our front steps.. the ones you built, with your own hard working, loving, Hungarian hands, for us.. you hadn’t even been able to get inside the door after a hard day at work.. welding for 30 years, drumming on weekends to help make ends meet for the two of us kids.. and fulfilling Mums dream of having two children born in America ..but you left us with a fist clenched to your chest.. God’s loving hands reaching down taking you to be an angel above.. No.. I will never fill that hole in my heart.. but Dad.. I think I finally found him

