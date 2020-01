Though we have not met in person. We have only talked on the phone or in a text message. I often wonder what our lives would be like if we did meet in person or lived closer to one another. You are beyond my best friend and I miss you like crazy when we haven’t talked. I get lonely and then we talk on the phone and you have filled that loneliness. You have helped me through so much and I am so blessed that you are in my life. Yours Truly, Michelle

Share this:

Tweet