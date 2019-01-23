Dearest Mom

It is surreal you are gone. I heard yesterday Jan 17th 2019 you had a passed with a heart attack in your sleep. I was at work when my sister called. I couldn’t stop crying. They sent me home. I learned how to forgive from you. You abandoned me when I was little and you stuck up for those who hurt me and you favored my sister brother and your husbands kids over me and my daughter. I knew if I wanted a relationship with you I had to forgive and accept you for who you were how you were. I love you and will be dearly missed. I will see you in heaven. I can only hope I made you proud

