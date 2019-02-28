Ever wish you could have a do over in life. Just one. Would you waste it on something trivial in high school that you thought meant everything to you at the time? Only to wish you still had that one do over years later when your husband committed suicide. Or would you hold onto it even then and save your sister from over dosing and watching her being removed from life support? Or maybe save your father two months later from drinking himself to death over her loss? Only to watch it all slip away as your brother, your only remaining sibling, over dose a few years later and die too.

