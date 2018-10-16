Do you believe in true love?

I’m sure everyone has loved in their lifetime. But have you ever felt a connection with another person so deep that even miles away without any communication you know that person is thinking of you? I have felt this. I met my kindred spirit, soulmate, weird connection when we were kids. We both went our separate ways, had our own lives and families. Over the years things changed and we’ve been a part of each other’s lives for more than a decade now. But the universe is never aligned at the same time for us to be together. I’m okay, no matter what I am the loved

Share this:

Tweet

