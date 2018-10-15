Do you think of the children when you see a show that portrays a great dad? They invited you to their graduations and weddings but you never came. You were sent a birth announcement when your first grandson was born and you mailed a card. Did you ever want to meet him? He’s turning 9. Are you curious? Do you care? How do you not?

When you left us 24 years ago we were all devastated. We mourned your loss as if you had died. A death would have been easier – we could have pretended you loved us when you left. Your departure was cruel. It didn’t have to be. Why?