Dream or reality?
Three cups clutter my dresser,
An old bowl of soup sits on my desk
Laundry spilling from the basket, bed unmade
Desk unseen beneath piles of things I don’t need
Bills racking up from compulsive purchases, the fleeting hope that the gifts to myself will shatter the darkness
Bowl of soup on my blanket, blanket on my lap
Two days unshowered, sleeping half my time away
Dark circles in my skin underneath my aching eyes, frown on my paling face
Clothed in my softest sweatshirt, hair pulled back, sweat clings from delirium and dreams
Someone pray tell what is the nightmare, dream or reality?