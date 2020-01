Sometimes I feel disconnected in this world, like I am just a shadow of someone else’s life. Like I don’t fit in no matter how hard I may try. Like I am so different that i don’t have a home.

And that is okay. I am okay! You will be too! Just focus on what makes you you and follow what you believe is the best life for you!

You are amazing being with so much potential and so much love to give! Embrace your uniqueness and do you baby…because THAT is what makes you shine!!