I haven’t read the book yet (but will soon), but thought I’d submit a letter anyway since I know it’s not going to anyone in particular.

The life of an empty nester/army mom. It’s a difficult life. I’ve been separated/divorced for almost 5 years. In that time, my daughter was married (and is now expecting a baby). My son has joined the army. While I’m more proud of him than I had ever imagined, being alone day in and day out is not easy. Thinking of him (currently in another country 14 hours ahead of me) all the time. Wishing I could talk to him. He’s a busy soldier. I’m alone.