I want to thank Nicholas Sparks and Every Breath to letting me find out about Kindred Spirit mailbox. It’s just some romantic notion that I instantly fell in love with and for that reason my husband my son and I are spending Christmas on Bird Island so I can visit the Kindred Spirit Mailbox. I love love…..and all of Nicholas Sparks books!. I’m a hopeless romantic that lives for these moments of spontaneity and gestures of love and everlasting love of life. I truly believe we should live day by day and enjoy every day we have on this earth. I can’t wait for this Christmas!!!

