Dear Dad,

You came to me in my dreams last night. I know it was a dream because you’ve been gone from this world for 24 hours now. You were sitting on the end of my bed and I looked at you. You were so real, you looked at me and said “everything is going to be okay”. I miss you with every breath I take, but I believe that the words you spoke to me are true. It might not feel like it today, maybe not even tomorrow, but I will remember those words you spoke so softly to me… everything is going to be okay…