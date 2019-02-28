I do not for a second regret that my heart was able to know someone so extraordinary. I treasure our memories deeply. I marvel and admire the person that you are and always will. I feel honored and privileged to have been desired by the caliber of man that you are. I’m not naive enough to believe that those cherished memories will suffice as you became a part of me and took a piece of me with you when you left. Fate had other plans for us. Whether I am meant to be a part of it or not, I am simply grateful for your existence. Your happiness always was, is now, and forever will be my happiness.

