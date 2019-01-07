The most difficult thing I’ve ever had to do is slowly watch you slip away from the ones who love you. I try to put myself in your shoes, to imagine the hurt and pain you deal with daily, but it’s not enough. I can’t force you to care enough about yourself to take care of yourself. All I can do is watch and wait and pray. What you see as nagging and judgement is actually fear. Fear that you will be taken away far too soon. Fear that you won’t get to walk your daughter down the aisle or meet your grandkids. Fear can morph into resentment when you’re not looking and that is a pain I carry daily.

Share this:

Tweet

