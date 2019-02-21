February 20, 2019

We all have our own plans. But God knows best. I have learned that life is like a roller coaster. We are always put in those positions where we struggle to make a choice. You always need to do what is best for you even if that means hurting the ones you love the most. God will guide you through every step of the way. You just got to trust in him he will never let you down. I was going through a hard time, my mom was diagnosed with cancer. I needed time to myself to enjoy my life & be stress free. I made a lot of changes in my life & I know I hurt people,I needed a change.

