Feeling so lost

I met my husband at work & after 5 years we started to date long distance. He moved & we married 5 years ago. What started out as a story book marriage filled with love & happiness has turned into just an existence of living together. We no longer share or talk anything beyond the surface,I am heartbroken. He misses his old life, his kids & friends from his childhood state. I hurt for him & am now so torn to tell him to go back & fear his mounting unhappiness is turning into a resentment towards me for what he gave up. I pray for God to heal us & bring back our love.

