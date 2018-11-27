For My Best Friend,

I wish you a safe journey back to California to be closer to your grandson. My heart aches to not have you close by but I do know how much you love and adore your grandbaby and want to spend every precious moment with him. I’m so happy that you are taking this step because, as we always remind each other, God guides us to our thoughts but it is our choices that we make on which Path to walk in. Our dreams will continue to intertwine with follow-up phone calls to tell our stories and enjoy giggles by comparing the similarities of our dreams. I love you Sistah.

