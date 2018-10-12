For My Person

Reconnecting with you has been amazing and scary at the same time. I think about what might have been and what could be. We both have too much to lose now by crossing a line that we cannot uncross. But at the same time, there is no where I would rather be than in your arms. You don’t understand how important you have become to my everyday life. I will value our friendship for the rest of my life if that is all we get to have. Maybe someday we can belong to each other. But for now we belong to spouses that don’t appreciate what they have. Just know that you are loved.

Share this:

Tweet

