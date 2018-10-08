I sit here on this lonely stretch of beach,feeling the warm sand between my toes and watching the waves lap gently at the shore.My thoughts wander automatically to you.The waves rolling in lightly grasping the tiny particles of sand and slowly cradling them in their tender grip only to lose them again in the infinite amount of sand.That poignant scene strikes a chord within my spirit. Having lost you a lifetime ago and spending this lifetime trying to find you again,I’m like the waves digging through all the sand,I too look in every stranger’s face examining it closely for you.Forever yours,G

Share this:

Tweet

