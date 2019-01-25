Funny and sad

It happened several years ago and that is why I do not feel bad about this sad story. It happened so that I met a rather handsome guy who could smile in a wonderful way and was charming. We had several good and kind dates, but I had my own doubts and ideas about someone else. This guy lived a long way from me and he had to travel each time. So eventually we stopped seeing each other and I never phoned. But then, after several months I felt longing and I realized that I needed to see him again. But he wouldn’t come all at because he moved to the other part of the world.