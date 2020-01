If I had known in 1996 the day of our first date that we would only have 18 years together would I have made that leap of faith? Absolutely!! We had 18 wonderful years of adventures, laughs, long talks and tears. You were my best friend and the man I knew I was meant to be with the moment I saw you. You taught me so much about life and love. You are missed by many, but my heart misses you the most. It broke the day you died.

