Just a few years ago at work,I receive the Call, my sister,” I have breast cancer”its like life slowed to a crawl,my baby sister,9 and a half years younger than myself. I always From day one wanted totake care of her, she was my everything. Things happened fast,for me anyway.She has surgery, chemo port put in, treatment went on,slowly seeing the happy cheerful beautiful person in side out fade. Treatment ended between hair loss and fear,she found Comfort emotionally in EO,a short time later I notice that pep come back the strength back. Thank you God for these little bottles of power,grateful!

