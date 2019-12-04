I never searched for anyone, yet life has presented me with “obstacles” that I somehow did not realize until I was on the roller coaster of emotions. I’m stuck between believing failure will help me grow and fearing success/happiness.

My son (13) means everything to me. Albeit, life’s journey can be challenging at times when balancing a career and (single) motherhood. My biggest failure, thus far, as a mother is that I haven’t been able to buy a house.

Happiness/peace are what I want most, but feel they may not be written in the stars for me. Sending gratitude and love to all!